New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Veselka
Photograph: Lizz Kuehl

Popular Ukrainian diner Veselka is opening in Williamsburg and Grand Central Station

The restaurant also continues to send aid to war-torn Ukraine.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

The New York Post reports that East Village mainstay and legendary Ukrainian diner Veselka is planning to open two new locations by the end of the year: a 5,000-square-foot one in Williamsburg and another one, a kiosk, at Grand Central Station. 

Veselka
Photograph: Lizz KuehlVeselka

Once the former new Brooklyn outpost launches, the owners will close the East Village restaurant, which opened at 144 Second Avenue in the Ukrainian Village back in 1954, for renovations.

What's more, according to the Post, the business also has eyes on the West Village, hoping to stake its claim in the neighborhood in the near future as well

In addition to serving the sorts of pierogi, borscht, stroganoff and goulash dishes that remind New York City's Ukrainian population of home, Veselka ("rainbow" in Ukrainian) has recently drawn attention for its unabashed support for the eastern European country in its war against Russia.

During the first year of the war, in fact, the restaurant donated 100% of its profits from the sale of borscht to the people of Ukraine. The contribution that amounted to a whopping $300,000. 

The venue has also organized food and medical drives in support of the nation while, perhaps most notably, sponsoring work visas for refugees.

It's not often that a New York restaurant is able to provide this much aid to any sort of cause, let alone one unfolding on the other side of the Atlantic—and it's not slowing down.

Veselka and City Winery have, in fact, just launched a new fundraising drive via chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen through which they will donate sales of a $10 bottle of cabernet to Ukraine. "The wine will be on tap from a barrel painted the blue-and-yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag," reports Audacy

Although all these non-food-related endeavors don't really have a bearing on the James Beard awards, we can't help but be happy for Veselka's nomination in the outstanding restaurant category this year—the staff clearly deserves all the praise it can get.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!