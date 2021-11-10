Primark is opening three new locations in New York

Fashion fiends, rejoice!

Super affordable international brand Primark—which debuted a 57,900-square-foot store at Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn back in 2018 to much fanfare—just announced it will open three new locations in New York in the upcoming future.

The first novel destination will be in City Point, in Brooklyn, the second will take over Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City on Long Island and the third one will be in Albany, at Crossgates Mall.

The mega-chain sells clothing, accessories, shoes, home goods and beauty products aimed at men, women and children, all at an incredibly low price point.

The appeal of its offerings among New Yorkers is clear to the brand itself, which signed two additional leases in the region, one at Jamaica Avenue in Queens (set to open next year) and another one in Green Acres, Nassau County.

Expansion efforts are going global as well: Primark announced over 10 new stores in the works all around the world, hitting countries like Ireland, Italy, the Czech Republic and Spain, among others.

Although known for its affordability, the brand is hoping to also make a splash when it comes to sustainability efforts. In fact, the retailer just debuted its very first denim collection in accordance with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Jeans Redesign guidelines, which seek to play up the recyclability of the ubiquitous fashion product. All the garments that are part of the new collection—from women's straight fit jeans to adult denim jackets—are free of metal rivets (which often impede proper reprocessing efforts) and feature labels that instruct on how to aptly remove zippers and buttons before recycling.

Not that we needed another reason to run to Primark to revamp our closets, but it's nice to know that the retailer is trying to pay it forward and educate customers on the importance of sustainability and eco-friendliness even while staying stylish.