News / Drinking

Dante, NYC’s famous Greenwich Village bar, has been named the world’s best bar

By Bao Ong Posted: Friday October 4 2019, 11:46am

Dante
Photograph: Filip Wolak

Dante, one of Greenwich Village’s most beloved stomping grounds, has undergone a transformation 104 years in the making. Its latest incarnation: the world’s best bar.

Last night, the 50 World’s Best Bars—which is part of a group that also releases the popular (if at times controversial) 50 World’s Best Restaurants list—revealed its winners in London. Dante, which opened as Caffé Dante in 1915 as a bar and cafe frequented by Italian immigrants and later Village bohemians, changed ownership in 2015. In the four years since, Australians Linden Pride and his wife, Natalie Hudson, have garnered numerous accolades for their revamp of the historic space. The Italian-style aperitivo bar ranked ninth last year for World’s Best Bar and earlier this summer was named the top watering hole at the Tales of the Cocktail convention in New Orleans. In New York, the beloved Dante regularly features in our best bars lists.

Photograph: Steven Freihon

"We could not be more honored to be named #1 World’s Best Bar at the most prestigious of awards ceremony here in London,” Pride said in a statement. “Since taking over the historical Dante space in 2015, we strive to deliver a truly special and innovative experience to our guests, from New York City and around the world.”

Other New York bars on this year’s top 50 list include: The Nomad, Attaboy, Katana Kitten, The Dead Rabbit and Employees Only.

 

Photograph: Steven Freihon

 

If there’s a cocktail Dante is known for, it’s the Campari-based Negroni. Naren Young, who helps oversee the cocktail menu, has a page on the menu called the “Negroni Sessions,” which features a dozen iterations of the Italian cocktail. An extensive martini and spritz section is also prominent on the menu, which also includes an array of Italian dishes from lasagna to plates of salumi.

The Dante team also has plans to open another bar, called Dante West Village, in November with a Basque theme near Hudson and Perry streets. It's just blocks from the lauded San Francisco import, The Riddler, a Champagne bar slated to open October 8th and the recently-opened Bar Pisellino, another Italian-inspired bar. 

Dante is located at 79-81 Macdougal Street

Photograph: Steven Freihon

 

