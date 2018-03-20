Puppies are taking over Saks Fifth Avenue’s window display on Friday

If you thought this department store’s holiday windows were impressive, prepare to squeal with more delight over the luxury shopping venue’s next showcase.

To celebrate National Puppy Day (the best national holiday ever?), Saks Fifth Avenue is spotlighting puppies sporting adorable T-shirts (because, fashion) in its window displays from 11:15am to noon on Friday, March 23.

You only have 45 minutes to admire their cuteness behind the glass, but you are encouraged to head to the ninth floor of the building for a pet adoption event (noon–5pm) in conjunction with North Shore Animal League America. Bring home a furry friend for yourself, and go early: Saks is going to cover the adoption fees for the first 10 people.

Tell your boss you're taking a long lunch break on Friday—you've got puppies to play with!

