A new salt room, sensory saunas, relaxation rooms with waterbeds and more are part of the multimillion dollar expansion.

Let's be honest: QC NY, the luxury Italian spa that opened on Governors Island a couple of years ago and entirely revamped the previously underused neighborhood, is pretty awesome as it is—but things are about to get even better.

QC NY just announced that it is working on a major expansion set to debut this July. The 15,000-square-foot, multimillion dollar addition will bring along with it new sensory saunas, waterfalls, a salt room, a lavender room, an ice room and a relaxation room with waterbeds, according to an official press release.

There's more: Casa QC is a new 5,000-square-foot building that will house a 142-seat bistro serving both soft and alcoholic drinks plus Italian fare "from artisanal gelato to aperitivo trays with delicacies liked aged pecorino and taralli crackers," according to the release.

Rendering: Courtesy of QC New York

If you're a fan of the spa's currently operating eatery, Flora Café, worry not: the restaurant will stay in place as well.

The remarkable destination will expand once more in the spring of 2025, when a third building will be completed, bringing QC NY's footprint to a staggering 100,000 square feet.

Since first opening back in 2022, QC NY has already undergone a revamp of sorts: last summer, two outdoor infinity pools debuted on site, each one featuring proprietary underwater hydro seats and loungers that massage, relax and increase lymphatic circulation.

Rendering: Courtesy of QC New York

In addition to the slew of new offerings, spa guests will continue to be able to access a vast variety of indoor amenities, including steam baths, relaxation rooms, themed saunas, foot baths, Vichy showers and much more—all the while taking in views of the New York Harbor.

A ferry ride away from Manhattan, QC NY has truly transformed the stretch of land that it calls home—expanding the scope of interest of both New Yorkers and tourists while in New York. We're happy to hear that the people responsible for said changes continue to work towards additional offerings.