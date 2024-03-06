Meteorologists are predicting up to three inches of rain over the next few days.

Although last Sunday was stunning weather-wise, New Yorkers know better than to start frolicking around town as if spring is already here. In fact, the weather gods have got some pretty annoying developments in store for us: according to meteorologists, it will rain a lot in the next few days and folks should prepare for some potential flooding.

At the moment, it's gloomy and foggy out there, but the precipitation hasn't started yet. That will all change around lunch time today through tomorrow, when the heavy rain is expected to hit—by some estimates, we're going to see two-to-three inches of water in total.

In case you missed it: a flood watch has actually been issued for a large part of the tri-state area starting today at 1pm through tomorrow at 6am.

In New York City, the Emergency Management Department is hoping that the worst will be over by midnight, although you should expect some "residual flooding through the morning" as well.

According to NBC New York, "the biggest flooding risk is for areas east of NYC, on Long Island and parts of coastal Connecticut, where the highest rain totals will be."

Although Friday is looking dry (albeit not entirely sunny), it seems like the rain will pick up again throughout the weekend, on both Saturday and Sunday.

All is well that ends well: next week is looking dry and on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will likely reach the upper 50s while the sun will be shining.

Is spring just around the corner? We surely hope so. In the meantime, you'll find us cocooned in our apartments looking at the rain outside.