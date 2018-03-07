Red Bull Music Festival to bring immersive concerts, screenings and more to NYC this spring

The Red Bull Music Festival returns to NYC for its sixth year this May, with performances, talks and screenings that showcase cutting-edge artists alongside genre legends. If you've never been to one of their events before, I'll say this: The concerts are typically not just concerts, instead taking over unique spaces in unique ways and tied together with a thematic thread. The talks typically feature some of the biggest names in music (this year, guests include Harry Belafonte and Robyn).

The biggest event, physically speaking, will host composer and electronic avant-gardist Oneohtrix Point Never at the massive Park Avenue Armory for a new immersive commission called MYRIAD. Synth-pop performer John Maus plays Coney Island for what I can only imagine is a full-body funhouse experience. There will also be a night dedicated to reggaeton, a concert with Fever Ray, special performances by serpentwithfeet and composer Tristan Perich, an art exhibit dedicated to the work of RAMMΣLLZΣΣ and a screening of a doc on funk singer Betty Davis.

The opening event on May 3 should be a good one too, bringing together nearly a dozen of NYC's best rising hip-hop and club acts including Wiki, Show Me The Body, Standing on the Corner, MIKE, Sporting Life, Onyx Collective, Tony Seltzer and 700 Bliss (Moor Mother + DJ Haram).

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 22 at 10am at nyc.redbullmusicfestival.com. Check out the full lineup below.

May 3: If This Knowledge Scares You, The Equation Is Working with Wiki, Show Me The Body, Standing on the Corner, MIKE, Sporting Life, Onyx Collective, Tony Seltzer, 700 Bliss (Moor Mother + DJ Haram)

May 4: John Maus

May 4: RAMMΣLLZΣΣ: Racing for Thunder @ Red Bull Arts New York

May 5: A Conversation with Harry Belafonte

May 8: Red Bull Radio Live: The Federation Sound with Max Glazer

May 9: Tristan Perich: Drift Multiply with Lesley Flanigan @ Cathedral of Saint John the Divine

May 11: Dream Machine with The Master Musicians of Jajouka led by Bashir Attar (Morocco), Oliver Coates (UK), Zeena Parkins, Dave Harrington Group, Sophia Brous & Special Guests @ Pioneer Works

May 12 & 13: Fever Ray with Nidia @ Brooklyn Hangar

May 16: Red Bull Radio Live: Bien Buena with Riobamba and Uproot Andy

May 17: serpentwithfeet: both moons

May 18: Teeth & Nails with Bali Baby, Asian Doll, Rico Nasty, Lil Wop, Chicken, HANZ, DJ Kenn

May 19: Reggaeton: Hasta Abajo with The Noise (live), DJ Lobo, Rosa Pistola, Riobamba

May 20: Red Bull Radio Live: Peak Time with Vivian Host

May 21: A Conversation with Robyn, moderated by Kindness

May 22 + 24: Oneohtrix Point Never: MYRIAD @ Park Avenue Armory

May 23: ‘Betty Davis: They Say I'm Different’ NYC Film Premiere

May 25: Brujas x Performance Space New York: Anti-Prom @ Performance Space New Yorkn

