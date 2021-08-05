Refinery29's 29Rooms is returning to NYC

Still sick of staring at your same apartment walls this deep into a pandemic? Refinery29 is ready to help you escape the post-lockdown boredom of sitting at home. After a year's hiatus, Refinery29's popular interactive event, 29Rooms, will return to New York this December.

This time, the immersive exhibit will be in Manhattan for the first time ever! Back for its sixth iteration, 29Rooms is celebating 2021 with a "Make Contact" theme, i.e. the opposite of social distancing. The event is renowned for ample selfie opportunities, plus endless visual appeal for the design-focused among us.

This year's theme was inspired by a recent white paper of the same name from VICE Media Group’s Information Desk: Make Contact: The Re-Emergence of the Experience Economy. The paper studied how younger people want to take part in events and culture in the near future, and how the experience economy will become our prominent form of consumerism and enjoyment in the 2020s.

To bring the "Make Contact" experience to life, 29Rooms will deliver sensorial experiments, disarming first encounters and art-based installations that explore new ways of dating, dancing, socializing and celebrating. The reimagined day-to-night party will focus on safely bringing people back together in a physical space, while playing on themes of escapism, community and breakthrough creativity. The refreshed 29Rooms experience is relocating to Manhattan at a never-before-seen space at The Market Line (180 Broome St.) at Essex Crossing on the Lower East Side.

To attend 29Rooms, proof of full vaccination will be mandatory for all guests over the age of 12, though the ever-changing situation will be monitored closely before the December event.

$35 tickets for 29Rooms on Thursday, December 2 - Sunday, December 5 and Thursday, December 9 - Sunday, December 12

are available at www.29rooms.com. General Admission ticket guarantees access to one 2.5-hour session, between 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.