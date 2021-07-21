The Market Line food hall reopens this Thursday

Nom Wah, Veselka, and more are all inside

The Market Line, a gourmet subterranean food hall on the Lower East Side, is reopening this Thursday, July 22, after a pandemic-hiatus. Originally opened in November 2019, The Market Line is part of the larger Essex Crossing development, and aims to house an eclectic mix of locally-sourced vendors and restaurants reflecting the character, culture and grit of the historic neighborhood.

Come hungry, because many returning vendors will offer their iconic local eats and grocery essentials, including Essex Pearl (locally caught seafood!), Nom Wah (dim sum and noodles), Ample Hills, Ends Meat (whole animal butchery), Taqueria Nixtamal (fresh corn tortillas), Pho Grand, People’s Wine, The Pickle Guys, Veselka, Que Chevere (Puerto Rican cuisine), Cafe Grumpy and more.

Brand new vendors will also sell their most popular dishes at the market, including Alimentari Flâneur, Best Damn Cookies, Dragon Bing, Tap NYC, and Mighties among others.

COVID-19 protocols in adherence with the CDC recommendations will be in place throughout the space, updated as needed.

In addition to indoor offerings, The Market line also offers an expansive patio for outdoor dining at the corner of Norfolk and Delancey St., as well as delivery via Mercato.

Like pretty much every other eatery in the city, The Market Line is also hiring for all positions, including barbacks, cashiers and customer service.

The Market Line at 115 Delancey St. will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Fridays 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Saturdays 2 p.m.-11 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m.-8 p.m.