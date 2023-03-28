Emma’s Torch, a New American restaurant in Carroll Gardens named after refugee advocate Emma Lazarus whose 1883 sonnet, The New Colossus, is inscribed at the base of the Statue of Liberty, is coming to Citi Field.

The restaurant, which also functions as a culinary school for asylees, refugees and survivors of human trafficking, will operate its Citi Field outpost beginning April 6 in addition to its popular Brooklyn address.

“Emma’s Torch is a food vendor at Citi Field Stadium for the 2023 season,” reads an announcement on the restaurant’s Instagram page. “The great American pastime is powering new careers for the newest Americans.”

Once baseball season kicks off, fans will get to order the establishment’s go-to sliders (American cheese, garlic and dill pickle, special sauce), black-eye pea hummus wraps (lettuce, cumber, carrot, radish and pickled chili) and tamarind barbecue wings (buttermilk ranch dipping sauce) for $10-$14 each at the Highball Club on the Promenade Level of the stadium.

Founded by Kerry Brodie back in 2016, Emma’s Torch beautifully blends non-profit efforts and local gastronomic demands by offering accepted applicants an 11-week, paid apprenticeship program with over 400 hours of culinary training, plus employability, equity and empowerment workshops meant to shape students into fully employable workers upon curriculum completion.

The free program also includes the distribution of a professional chef’s knife and full uniform to each enrolled student.

You can read more about Emma’s Torch right here and browse through the new location’s menu here.