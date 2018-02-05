  • News
Renew your vows in Times Square this Valentine's Day

By Will Gleason Posted: Monday February 5 2018, 1:01pm

Photograph: Courtesy Times Square Alliance

There’s no better way to prove your love to someone than than agreeing to accompany them to Times Square. This Valentine’s Day, you can make that commitment official by participating in a free vow renewal ceremony on the red TKTS steps at 6pm.

The ceremony, which features a vow renewal officiant and concludes with a bunch of confetti (yay), will take place directly overlooking this year’s annual Times Square Valentine Heart Design Competition winner, Window to the Heart by ArandaLasch + Marcelo Coelho.

So after renewing your commitment to love one another, you can renew your commitment to sharing that love on social media by snapping a pic in the heart-shaped window. #love

Staff writer
By Will Gleason 1243 Posts

Will Gleason is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willsgleason.

