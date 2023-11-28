Everybody knows about Manhattanhenge, the truly glorious visual spectacle that happens right before the summer solstice, when the sun sets in alignment with NYC streets.

But did you know there is also something called reverse Manhattanhenge that takes place during colder months? The "winter edition" of the celestial occurence is basically an upside-down version of it that takes over the sky during sunrise hours.

This year, reverse Manhattanhenge is scheduled to happen at 6:59am tomorrow morning, Wednesday, November 29.

Can't wake up that early? Set your calendar for January 11, when the next iteration of the phenomenon is expected to occur.

You've got today to prepare to catch the event at sunrise tomorrow, so here are a few tips to keep in mind while doing so:

What are the best streets to catch reverse Manhattanhenge?

Given that the only difference between Manhattanhenge and reverse Manhattanhenge is the time of day that the event occurs, it follows that the best streets to catch the happening are the same.

Here they are, according to NYC Parks:

57th Street in Manhattan

42nd Street in Manhattan

34th Street in Manhattan

23rd Street in Manhattan

14th Street in Manhattan

Tudor City Overpass in Manhattan

Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City

What else should I keep in mind if trying to see reverse Manhattanhenge in all of its glory?

As usual when it comes to celestial events, you want to set up relatively early, certainly before actual sunrise happens.

Although we're sure the event will draw crowds, finding an unobstructed stake out spot is of paramount importance, specifically away from polluted sky areas so that you could take in the show in its full splendor.