Ride a vintage train to the Yankees home opener in the Bronx today

This annual train experience departing Grand Central this afternoon is a real home run.

After the Yankee’s home opener was snowed out yesterday, the MTA’s annual vintage train rider to the stadium was cancelled as well. But, similar to the plot of the 2013 science fiction action film Snowpiercer, it’s gonna take a lot more than a little snow to stop this train.

With the weather outside slightly less depressing, and yesterday’s game rescheduled to today, the set of four cars dating back to 1917 are officially set to run nonstop from 42nd St-Grand Central to 161st St-Yankee Stadium this afternoon.

The vintage train will depart Grand Central along the Lexington Avenue line (4, 5 and 6 train platform) at 2:30pm and are scheduled to arrive at Yankee Stadium at 4:05pm.

Today’s trip to the past follows last week’s “Train of Many Colors” trip to Citi Field for the Mets opening day. That 11-car vintage set consists of cars manufactured between 1948-1964.

And if you can’t take the trip to the Bronx today, but are still looking for some retro locomotive action, try hitting up the New York Transit Museum in Boerum Hill where you can check out vintage cars spanning the 20th century.

Just don’t expect a ride home.

