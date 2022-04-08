Ride this vintage subway car to Yankee Stadium for opening day today

Baseball is back, folks!

To celebrate opening day at Yankee Stadium (which was supposed to be yesterday but, given the awful weather, was moved to today), the MTA announced that it will bring back its iconic vintage 1917 subway car for fans to ride to the game today only.

The Yankees are set to play against the Boston Red Sox at 1pm today, but you'll be able to board the vintage car at 11am on the uptown 4 train platform at Grand Central-42nd Street station. In about 25 minutes, the non-stop train will take you directly to the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium station.

A bit more about the century-old train you'll be riding: although officially dubbed the Interborough Rapid Transit "Lo-V," the car has been widely referred to as the Nostalgia Train in recent times. First put to work in 1917, it served subway customers a few years before the first pitch was thrown at the original Yankee Stadium.

"With rattan seats, ceiling fans and drop sash windows, the train harkens back to an earlier age of subway travel and provides a photogenic counterpoint to the new home of the New York Yankees," reads an official press release.

In other (similar) news, the MTA has announced the return of Yankee Clipper trains, which are special game-day trains that provide direct service from all East of Hudson lines to Yankees-E 153rd St Station for all evening and weekend home matches.

Although the Yankee Clippers aren't a new offering, the operation went on hiatus during the pandemic (in 2020, no fans were allowed into the ballpark and, in 2021, capacity restrictions forced officials to debut the service in the middle of the season).

Happy baseball season, New Yorkers!

