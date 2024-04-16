Find it where the pizzeria's former takeout stand used to be.

Roberta's is among a handful of pizzerie in Brooklyn that have stood the test of time and still get pretty crowded on the daily.

Lines to grab some pizza at the local favorite might soon get a bit shorter as Roberta's has just converted its takeout stand into a new pizzeria called R Slice at 261 Moore Street. The blinged out area will serve the restaurant's beloved Neapolitan slices plus a bunch of bakery items already on offer at Roberta's, including the famous sticky buns.

As seen in social media videos, the new slice shop features a new kitchen and a bakery-style counter with items on display. It all feels very grab-and-go.

Photograph: Courtesy of R Slice

Photograph: Courtesy of R Slice

Among the menu offerings is a new $6 slice called Fire + Ice that is made with ‘nduja and stracciatella and more traditional options like cheese and pepperoni slices.

Pies—including Roberta's classic 12-inch Neapolitan pizza and 20-inch New York style one—are also available.