New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A slice of NYC pizza.
Photograph: Shutterstock

Roberta's just opened a new slice shop in Bushwick

Find it where the pizzeria's former takeout stand used to be.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Advertising

Roberta's is among a handful of pizzerie in Brooklyn that have stood the test of time and still get pretty crowded on the daily. 

Lines to grab some pizza at the local favorite might soon get a bit shorter as Roberta's has just converted its takeout stand into a new pizzeria called R Slice at 261 Moore Street. The blinged out area will serve the restaurant's beloved Neapolitan slices plus a bunch of bakery items already on offer at Roberta's, including the famous sticky buns.

RECOMMENDED: Apparently, the best pizza in the U.S. is not in New York—see the full list!

As seen in social media videos, the new slice shop features a new kitchen and a bakery-style counter with items on display. It all feels very grab-and-go.

pizza
Photograph: Courtesy of R Slice
sandwich
Photograph: Courtesy of R Slice

Among the menu offerings is a new $6 slice called Fire + Ice that is made with ‘nduja and stracciatella and more traditional options like cheese and pepperoni slices. 

Pies—including Roberta's classic 12-inch Neapolitan pizza and 20-inch New York style one—are also available.  

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Food Baby (@foodbabyny)


R Slice is currently open Thursdays through Sundays from 11am to 10pm, but the staff hopes to operate during the week soon as well. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on reopening

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.