A new survey ranks the top 100 pizza spots in the US and NY does not top the list.

We're sure this one will get you talking: Yelp just released its list of the 100 best pizza spots in the U.S. and, shockingly, New York does not top the ranking.

Compiled based on Yelp Elites' shared favorites ("our most passionate and trusted reviewers and influencers," the company explains in a statement), the survey, which you can browse through in full right here, crowns Pequod's Pizzeria in Chicago as the very best of its kind in America.

We can't say we're surprised: Pequod's Pizzeria has, after all, appeared on two seasons of the massively popular TV show The Bear.

Interestingly enough, however, the location deals with its own fair share of critics who are constantly debating whether the pies that Pequod's slings out should qualify as traditional Chi-town deep dish pizza.

"We call it pan pizza, but really, it’s just our pizza: a unique take on traditional Chicago pizza," said General Manager Sean Asbra to Yelp. "It’s thick, with a soft bready center, a crispy bottom and a caramelized cheese crust around the edge."

We'll let Chicagoans argue about that while moving on to analyze the New York spots that make an appearance on Yelp's list.

At number three is the iconic Lombardi's, considered by many to be the very first pizzeria to open in the United States back in 1905.

Yelp Elite reviewers quoted in the press release pay tribute to the spot's "throwback, warm and welcoming" aesthetic and its "old school Italy feeling." We would like to add that the menu items on offer are consistently good, earning the destination the fanbase it enjoys.

Prince Street Pizza, which now boasts locations in Los Angeles, Miami and San Diego as well, also makes the ranking at spot number seven, with Olio e Più, the excellent West Village trattoria following at number eight. We suspect that Olio e Piú's custom-built, 1,000-degree wood-burning brick oven that was important from Naples has a lot to do with the restaurant's popularity. (Fun fact: according to Executive Chef Danilo Galati, the oven produces pizzas in 60 to 90 seconds, reports the press release.)

We'd be remiss not to mention the other New York spots that made it to the top 100: Di Fara Pizza (#16), Rubirosa (#25), Bleecker Street Pizza (#28), Juliana's (#30), John's of Times Square (#31), Kesté Pizza & Vino (#43) and John's of Bleecker Street (#46).

Below, find the top 100 best pizza joints in the US according to Yelp Elites:

1. Pequod’s Pizzeria, Chicago, Illinois

2. Bestia, Los Angeles, California

3. Lombardi’s Pizza, New York, New York

4. Mama D’s Italian Kitchen, Newport Beach, California

5. Base Camp Pizza Co., South Lake Tahoe, California

6. Secret Pizza, Las Vegas, Nevada

7. Prince Street Pizza, New York, New York

8. Olio e Più, New York, New York

9. Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman, Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii

10. CUCINA urbana, San Diego, California

11. Home Slice Pizza, Austin, Texas

12. Serious Pie Downtown, Seattle, Washington

13. Bronx Pizza, San Diego, California

14. il Canale, Washington, DC

15. Golden Boy Pizza, San Francisco, California

16. Di Fara Pizza, Brooklyn, New York

17. Piece Brewery and Pizzeria, Chicago, Illinois

18. Masa of Echo Park, Los Angeles, California

19. Hideaway House, Sedona, Arizona

20. Cheese Board Pizza, Berkeley, California

21. Pizza Rock, Las Vegas, Nevada

22. Naples Ristorante E Bar, Anaheim, California

23. Joe’s Farm Grill, Gilbert, Arizona

24. Moose’s Tooth, Anchorage, Alaska

25. Rubirosa, New York, New York

26. Barbuzzo, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

27. Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Company, Chicago, Illinois

28. Bleecker Street Pizza, New York, New York

29. Cibo, Phoenix, Arizona

30. Juliana’s, Brooklyn, New York

31. John’s of Times Square, New York, New York

32. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, San Francisco, California

33. Russell House Tavern, Cambridge, Massachusetts

34. Domenica, New Orleans, Louisiana

35. Fat Olives, Flagstaff, Arizona

36. Esther’s Kitchen, Las Vegas, Nevada

37. 600 Degrees Pizzeria & Draft House, Georgetown, Texas

38. Pizzeria Paradiso, Washington, DC

39. The Alchemist Cafe, Wilton Manors, Florida

40. Maui Brewing Company, Kihei, Maui, Hawaii

41. The Parlor, Phoenix, Arizona

42. The Salty Pig, Boston, Massachusetts

43. Kesté Pizza & Vino, New York, New York

44. Spacca Napoli, Chicago, Illinois

45. Rocco’s, Seattle, Washington

46. John’s of Bleecker Street, New York, New York

47. Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, San Antonio, Texas

48. Osteria Marco, Denver, Colorado

49. Jupiter Pizza & Waffle, Sugar Land, Texas

50. 2 Amys Neapolitan Pizzeria, Washington, DC

51. La Famiglia Giorgio’s, Boston, Massachusetts

52. Fort George Brewery + Public House, Astoria, Oregon

53. Apizza Scholls, Portland, Oregon

54. DERU Market, Kirkland, Washington

55. Prato, Winter Park, Florida

56. Noble Crust, St. Petersburg, Florida

57. Modern Apizza, New Haven, Connecticut

58. Casa Di Amore, Las Vegas, Nevada

59. Cafe Pesto Hilo Bay, Hilo, Hawaii

60. Beaver Street Brewery & Whistle Stop Cafe, Flagstaff, Arizona

61. Evel Pie, Las Vegas, Nevada

62. Pisa Lisa, Sedona, Arizona

63. Federal Pizza, Phoenix, Arizona

64. Santarpio’s Pizza, Boston, Massachusetts

65. Deschutes Brewery Bend Public House, Bend, Oregon

66. River Rock Roasting Company, La Verkin, Utah

67. J. Dolan’s, Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii

68. Vinnie Van Go-Go’s, Savannah, Georgia

69. Centro Woodfired Pizzeria, Cedar City, Utah

70. CRUST, Miami, Florida

71. Little Deli & Pizzeria, Austin, Texas

72. Eddie & Sam’s N.Y. Pizza, Tampa, Florida

73. Taste of Chicago, Addison, Texas

74. Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap, Alexandria, Virginia

75. The Obstinate Daughter, Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina

76. Marco’s Coal Fired – Ballpark, Denver, Colorado

77. BAR, New Haven, Connecticut

78. Anthonino’s Taverna, Saint Louis, Missouri

79. Surly Brewing, Minneapolis, Minnesota

80. Antica Forma, Moab, Utah

81. Antico Forno, Boston, Massachusetts

82. Picco Pizza & Ice Cream, Boston, Massachusetts

83. Urban Crust, Plano, Texas

84. Pizzeria Lola, Minneapolis, Minnesota

85. Mystic Pizza, Mystic, Connecticut

86. Da Big Kahuna’s Pizza, Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii

87. Razza, Jersey City, New Jersey

88. Pinthouse Pizza, Austin, Texas

89. Big City Tavern, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

90. Vivo Italian Kitchen, Orlando, Florida

91. Calo Pizzeria Restaurant & Lounge, Chicago, Illinois

92. Pieous, Austin, Texas

93. Woody’s Woodfired Pizza & Watering Hole, Golden, Colorado

94. Kaleidoscope Pizzeria & Pub, Medford, Oregon

95. Old School Pizzeria, North Las Vegas, Nevada

96. Luigi’s Pizzeria, Houston, Texas

97. Amano, Las Vegas, Nevada

98. Coalfire Pizza, Chicago, Illinois

99. Silver Beach Pizza, Saint Joseph, Michigan

100. Cristino’s Coal Oven Pizza, Clearwater, Florida