Roberta's Pizza is getting a sauna this weekend

Yesterday, at the 38th Street Crunch, I was sitting in the sauna trying to flirt with an extremely boring web developer (?) from Hell's Kitchen. I know that saunas are a celebrated socio-sexual nexus in the gay universe, but there are times when I'd rather ditch the company of men and just enjoy the finer things in life: napping, shvitzing and eating. (Of course, Korean spas like Sojo and Spa Castle have full menus, but nobody would accuse the food of being too edible.)

Fortunately, Bushwick landmark Roberta's has come to make my dreams come true. Starting Saturday, the beloved pizza spot will host HotBox Mobile Sauna every weekend through April. Between 11am and 3pm, you can duck into the 144 square-foot sauna, soak out the toxins from the evening before and dig into your pizza. Though walk-ins are welcome, we recommend a reservation for the tiny, ten-person sauna.

And it's not just a hot box, either! Roberta's will host a cold shower to help you come down after your shvitz, along with a chill tent that features beer and bites. Not a bad way to spend 90 minutes in Bushwick!

You may know HotBox from their other borough-wide residencies, including a long stop at Nowadays in 2018. I personally love the idea of a sauna in a nightclub. It's all so Berlin and continental!

HotBox will announce more night and weekend hours for its Roberta's residency, so be sure to keep an eye on their social pages. Now go dig your bathing suit out of storage!