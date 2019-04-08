Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Robyn is returning to NYC to perform at Barclays Center this July
Robyn is returning to NYC to perform at Barclays Center this July

By David Goldberg Posted: Monday April 8 2019, 1:54pm

Photograph: Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

One month ago, the Swedish pop legend Robyn turned Madison Square Garden into a queer temple as part of her Honey tour. As Honey was Robyn's first album in nearly a decade, many of us assumed that this would be her last tour for another seven years or so—like a Uranus transit or a new Fiona Apple album. But we were wrong, deliciously wrong.

Robyn is returning to the states this summer for the second phase of her Robyn tour, and will be hitting Barclays Center on Friday, July 19. She'll also be hitting Philly, San Francisco, Inglewood and Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10am. 

Do whatever it takes to score these; a deluge of fans who couldn't score tickets last time will be back with a vengeance. And those of us who did attend are certainly going to be ready for round two, at least to see her remake Barclays in her own heavenly image. 

