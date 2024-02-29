Rockefeller Center will turn into an SVU-inspired immersive experience

In just two weeks, Rockefeller Plaza will be transforming into what NBC has dubbed "Olivia Benson Plaza" as a way to pay homage to iconic show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, as the series celebrates its 25th anniversary, and, of course, Mariska Hargitay, who has been playing the beloved character for 25 season (in case you were wondering, that is a record).

The unofficial area renaming is part of a wider activation that will last two days, March 14 and March 15 from 10am to 6pm, and will include complimentary coffee and tea beverages at the Benson & Co. Coffee truck (spoiler alert: it's a partnership with La Colombe, so the java will be great).

"Each cup will honor the iconic characters of Law & Order: SVU and feature unique latte art to savor alongside the exciting atmosphere of the Plaza," reads an official press release about the happening.

But there is much more to keep in mind if visiting next month: SVU-themed friendship bracelets designed alongside Little Words Project will also be on sale (25% of the proceeds from each purchase will benefit Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation), a special on-site kiosk will be doling out a commemorative 25th anniversary newspaper (talk about a collector's item) and a limited-edition T-shirt, a themed trivia game will keep attendees occupied in addition to unique photo ops and giveaways.

In even better news, the shenanigans are completely free and open to the public—you don't even need to sign up in advance!

However, given that SVU is the longest-running primetime drama in the history of American television, we imagine that a ton of fans will be flocking to 30 Rockefeller Plaza when the time comes... so you might want to take the whole day off to make sure you enjoy all that the area has to offer!