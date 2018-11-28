News / City Life

Rolf's outrageous Christmas decorations are back again for the season

By David Goldberg Posted: Wednesday November 28 2018, 11:59am

View this post on Instagram

Rolfs, the Gramercy Park Bar famous for having the most Christmas decorations of any bar in NYC. #christmas

A post shared by Mark Simone (@marksimonenyc) on

Despite its vague reputation as a bastion of high taste, Manhattan has a long history of outright, spectacular tackiness. Look beyond the M&M Store in Times Square to the East Village, where two neighboring Indian restaurants, Panna Garden II and Milon, duel over diners with dizzying pepper-shaped lights. Who could forget Carrie and Miranda's tête-à-tête amongst reams of Valentine's Day balloons in the Sex and the City movie? And don't start with us and those pop-up museums

Perhaps the crown jewel of glorious gauche in the borough is Rolf's, the Gramercy German restaurant known for their decked-out Christmas decor. Starting now through May (!), nearly every inch of Rolf's walls and ceiling will be covered in hundreds of garlands, ornaments, baubles and lights, resembling a psychedelic, mutated Christmas. It's as if the sequel to Annihilation went down on the North Pole. 

The annual Rolf's makeover takes a month to prepare, and, in classic NYC spirit, doesn't come down until it's good and god-damned ready to. But be prepared for a heavy menu of Alsatian cuisine, which the restaurant's site describes this way: "...Overwhelming presence of pork, goose fat, duck, choucroute with sauerkraut, sausages, chicken, trout gives a distinctive flavor." Yikes. None of that sounded kosher.  

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By David Goldberg

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest