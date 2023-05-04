Rooftop Films is back with indie flicks at iconic NYC locations

Summer is near, and with it comes rooftop season! One of the best things to do when perched high above the city is take in a movie, and Rooftop Films is back for the season with a fresh slate of independent films screened across all five boroughs.



Running from Thursday, May 25 through Thursday, August 24 with more than 45 events, Rooftop Films' 27th annual Summer Series will include some high-profile titles, including the New York premiere of Eva Longoria’s directorial debut Flamin’ Hot, the New York premiere of Bill Pohlad’s Dreamin’ Wild starring Casey Affleck and Zooey Deschanel, Prime Month programming including Netflix’s WHAM! documentary, and free community events like a screening of Sacha Jenkins’ Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, shown in the backyard of the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Corona, Queens.

Opening night will kick things off at Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery with the “This is What We Mean by Short Films” event, showcasing some of this year’s best shorts as well as live music, filmmaker Q&As and an afterparty. Other scenic outdoor film settings will include the Brooklyn Army Terminal, Fort Greene Park and, in a festival first, Gansevoort Plaza.

“The Rooftop Films team is thrilled to be launching another year of spectacular outdoor film screenings, each film presented in a location specifically chosen to complement the subject matter of the film,” said Dan Nuxoll, the President of Rooftop Films. “The world of independent film has changed quite a bit since Rooftop first launched, yet our 2022 Summer Series was the most-attended in our 27-year history, and the films that we are presenting this year are as exciting and varied as ever. It is clear to us that ecstatic, meaningful, communal, cinematic experiences are appreciated by audiences today as much as ever, and we look forward to experiencing our 2023 slate of new films and moments with tens of thousands of movie lovers all across New York City this summer.”

The 2023 Summer Series will feature a mix of both ticketed events as well as free screenings, the latter of which will include family-friendly crowd-pleasers like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (to be screened at Helen Marshall Playground), In The Heights (at Hinton Park), and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (at Park of Americas).

Check out the full 2023 outdoor screenings calendar, as well as ticket information, at Rooftop Films' website.