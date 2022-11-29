Santa Claus will be at the Empire State Building for the first time ever this holiday season

Believe it or not, Santa Claus has never officially visited the Empire State Building. That's all going to change this year when he takes over his own decorated corner on the 80th floor of the landmark building from 11am to 2pm on December 4 and December 11. Yes, he's going to hear your deepest, darkest holiday wishes!

Photograph: Courtesy of the Empire State Building

Santa's exciting visit is just one of the many holiday activations at the iconic building this year. The roster of offerings includes live piano acts in the Fifth Avenue lobby through December 30, a beautiful snowy corner display of birch branches and gold lights on the 86th floor observatory and the chance to gaze at a large menorah on premise as well.

"We are delighted to set the stage for our guests to create unforgettable memories with festive holiday cheer at every corner of the Empire State Building Observatory," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory, in an official statement. "We have truly outdone ourselves this year with over-the-top decorations throughout our reimagined Observatory Experience and plenty of holiday surprises to land us on the nice list."

While visiting, you should also peek inside the massive new Starbucks that just opened at the Empire State Building. The 23,000-square-foot space includes a "traditional" grab-and-go counter but also features a full-service bar and restaurant on the third floor.

Photograph: Courtesy of the Empire State Building

Serving a menu of foods inspired by Italian bakery Princi and created specifically for the destination, the restaurant is already serving dinner while breakfast, brunch and lunch options will commence in the near future.

Nothing sounds more festive than a visit to Santa followed by a decadent, coffee-fueled meal enjoyed while overlooking our city's wonderful skyline.