  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Sarah Jessica Parker’s pop-up shop reopens in NYC next week

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday March 26 2018, 5:42pm

Sarah Jessica Parker’s pop-up shop reopens in NYC next week
Photograph: Courtesy Jai Lennard

We couldn’t help but wonder if Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker would ever open a permanent store to show off her très chic designs. But after SJP’s hugely successful footwear pop-up last winter, we can confirm (at least) that another one is coming in hot on its very cute heels. Better yet, the pop-up is at the same location. 

Open to the public on April 2, the 1,600-square-foot retail space will once again unveil a shoe lovers’ dream filled with SJP’s utmost favorite, best-selling kicks, bags and little black dresses. As of now, there is no close date, which makes us hopeful that the New York native will bless us with a forever store at which you can attempt to convince yourself not to buy a pair of $355 pumps and fail miserably. 

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pop-up is located at 640 Fifth Avenue (enter at 6 West 52nd St). Open Mon-Sat 10am–8pm, Sun noon–7pm.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest