Sarah Jessica Parker’s pop-up shop reopens in NYC next week

We couldn’t help but wonder if Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker would ever open a permanent store to show off her très chic designs. But after SJP’s hugely successful footwear pop-up last winter, we can confirm (at least) that another one is coming in hot on its very cute heels. Better yet, the pop-up is at the same location.

Open to the public on April 2, the 1,600-square-foot retail space will once again unveil a shoe lovers’ dream filled with SJP’s utmost favorite, best-selling kicks, bags and little black dresses. As of now, there is no close date, which makes us hopeful that the New York native will bless us with a forever store at which you can attempt to convince yourself not to buy a pair of $355 pumps and fail miserably.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pop-up is located at 640 Fifth Avenue (enter at 6 West 52nd St). Open Mon-Sat 10am–8pm, Sun noon–7pm.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​