Inside of a theater
Photograph By: Timothy M Schmidt

Second City, Chicago's legendary comedy club, just opened an NYC location

After months of anticipation, it's finally happening.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
After months of anticipation and some delays, it’s actually official this time—Second City, Chicago’s prestigious comedy club that is responsible for incubating talent like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Steve Carrell, is opening the doors of its New York location today.

The new site of Second City, located at 64 N. 9th St. in Williamsburg, is less of a traditional comedy club than it is a sort of small campus for comedy aficionados. The 12,000-square-foot, two-floor complex includes two cabaret-style live theaters, a training center charged with raising the next generation of iconic comedians, and a restaurant bar called The Bentwood. 

The comedy club is opening with two productions. One is The First City Revue, an original sketch comedy and improv show that is developed and performed in collaboration with the audience, as well as another show that highlights some of the greatest hits from The Second City’s colorful history, performed by New York City comedians. You can go watch The First City Revue Wednesday through Sunday starting this week and The Best of Second City on Mondays and Tuesdays as well as Saturdays and Sundays. 

The mainstage shows will be performed by the venue's New York City ensemble, which includes Jackyln Uweh, Ashley Leisten, Ben Rameaka, Yazmin Ramos, Drew Reilly and Jordan Savusa, and is directed by Jen Ellison, creative director of The Second City. Alan Kliffer, known for Titanique the Musical, will serve as artistic director of NYC, Jeff Bouthiette as musical director, and Kayla Freeman as stage manager, with technical direction from Kurt Cruz. Matt Prigge will serve as Producer.

Food and cocktails on offer at The Brentwood
Photography: By Noah Fecks

The Bentwood, Second City’s Bar and Restaurant, will serve American classics made with local ingredients as well as a selection of cocktails, and you can make reservations here. If you feel like having a bite during performances, they will have plenty of Chicago classics to choose from, too, including those Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian Beef, and plenty of snacks. 

One of the most unique features of the complex will undoubtedly be its training center, which will include seven studio classrooms spread throughout the two floors of the complex. Classes on offer include comprehensive comedy training, writing, storytelling, acting and more. You can check their full offerings and book a class here.

The New York City opening is happening on the club’s 65th anniversary. Originally slated to open last year, New Yorkers have been eager to enjoy this comedy paradise—so run, don’t walk, to Second City in Brooklyn.

Who knows you might just see the next Bill Murray, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Chris Farley, Mike Myers, Jordan Peele, Stephen Colbert, Cecily Strong, or Aidy Bryant on this Brooklyn stage. 

