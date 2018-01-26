See all nine best picture nominees for $35 in NYC

I can't think of a single year in which I've seen every movie nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards. In this year's case, I've hit four of them, though I've seen Call Me By Your Name four separate times and Lady Bird one-and-a-half times. Does that count for something?

But to see all nine films...now that would grant you a power to reign pretentiously over everyone in your social media networks.

Regal Cinemas is giving you the chance to play catch-up this year with its Best Picture Film Festival. They'll be screening up to four movies per day over select days from February 23 through Oscar Sunday, March 4. Participating theaters include Regal Battery Park, UA Court Street, UA Sheepshead Bay and UA Staten Island. The pass goes for $35, and is only available through the Regal app.

So, if you ordered your Moviepass in December and still haven't received it, this is likely your next best bet. A ticket to the fest grants access to four screenings per day, so you can plan some truly ambitious marathons.

This year's lineup includes Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Get Out, Dunkirk, Phantom Thread, Darkest Hour, The Shape of Water, The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.