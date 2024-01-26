See an incredibly accurate knitted version of the NYC subway this weekend

Walk through this interactive display and even pose with subway rat.

The quintessential MetroCards are going away, the iconic Dr. Zizmor ads have faded, and pizza rat's spotlight has dimmed, but they all live on in an unusual medium: Fabric. Two skillful knitters have recreated these subway staples completely out of textiles.

With knitting, crocheting, quilting, and hand-sewing, Sue Hunter and Karima Sundarji have created an uncannily accurate rendering of the New York City subway. They call it Straphangers Lounge, and you can see it this weekend for free at the Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway, sixth floor).

RECOMMENDED: A new art installation by Rico Gatson is brightening up Penn Station

The project began five years ago when the creative duo started noticing the details in the mosaic signs at 49th Street Station. That sparked an idea to try knitting the signs, then they decided to create a map, then ads, then a fully functional yellow-and-orange seating display where visitors could pose for photos—all out of textiles.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out

Over the years, they've also crafted a spilled coffee cup, a version of the "manspreading" signs, and a three-dimensional tribute to Sophie Blackall's "Missed Connections" illustration.

Now for the knitty gritty: They first debuted the project last year as part of the Knitting Live conference in Times Square, and that's where they're showcasing the work again this year. New to the display for 2024: A knitted-and-crocheted MetroCard in the perfect yellow hue, plus a felt version of a Union Square subway tile. They're also selling kits to make a knit version of the classic NYC coffee sleeve.

It's been a hit with New Yorkers and out-of-towners alike. Even MTA subway conductors and workers have come by to check it out, Sundarji tells Time Out New York.

"There is such love for public transit," Hunter says.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out

The duo love seeing people's reactions, especially when they notice the nostalgic pieces like the Dr. Zizmor ads, which were a longtime fixture on the trains.

Hunter describes their version of the subway as "cheerful in a funny retro '70s way."

As for what's next, they're considering creating a miniature version of a subway car, which will certainly be a challenge to render in textiles. They also may consider creating other recognizable NYC landmarks with fabric, such a the Brooklyn Bridge. And they hope to show the Straphangers Lounge on an even bigger scale.

For now, you can see Straphangers Lounge this weekend in Times Square. Just head into the Marriott Marquis and go up to the sixth floor. It's on view Friday, January 26 through 8pm; Saturday, January 27 from 10am-6:30pm; and Sunday, January 28 from 10am-3pm.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out

While you're there, do knot miss the larger-than-life knitted Scrabble board by London Kaye and a exhibition of quilted water towers by Ann Cofta.