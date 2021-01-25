See augmented reality versions of Met masterpieces at this new interactive exhibit

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) just launched a new interactive virtual art exhibit in partnership with Verizon featuring augmented reality versions of some of the most iconic masterpieces to ever be displayed at the museum.

In total, The Met Unframed features a dozen one-of-a-kind digitally rendered galleries and almost 50 works of art from across the museum's collection. "At a time when access to one of the world's greatest art collections is limited, [this experience] brings a creatively reimagined Met experience to people wherever they are," reads the destination's official press release.

"Visitors" will first be treated to an intricately detailed rendering of the Met's famous Great Hall and will then be able to proceed to admiring works that include Jackson Pollock's Autumn Rhythm, Margareta Haverman's Vase of Flowers, Vincent Van Gogh's Wheatfield with Cypresses and Rembrandt van Rijn's Self Portrait, among others.

"Our mission since The Met’s founding 150 years ago has been to connect people to art and ideas, and to one another—something we’ve found to be more powerful than ever over these last months of isolation and uncertainty," said Max Hollein, the museum's director, in an official press release. "The Met Unframed brings the museum to audiences wherever they are in an innovative viewing experience in which users can virtually visit iconic spaces and engage with masterpieces, learn more about the works in a playful way through AR and enjoy bringing the art into one's own surroundings."

The experience will run for free over five weeks. Find more information regarding access right here.

If virtual art browsing isn't really your thing, you can still head to the brick-and-mortar museum on Fifth Avenue. Remember that, given current restrictions, not only will you have to make a reservation before arrival but you'll likely have to deal with limited availability and capacity constraints.

Check out some renderings of the online experience:

Photograph: The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Photograph: The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Photograph: The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Photograph: The Metropolitan Museum of Art

