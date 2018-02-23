See Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and Ta-Nehisi Coates at the Apollo

After a blockbuster debut last week, Black Panther has become one of the most celebrated films of 2018 so far. It’s helped shape conversations about diversity in the entertainment industry and is a welcome shake-up to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It unabashedly challenges the status quo in Hollywood and brings long overdue commentary on race into the mainstream.

On Tuesday, the film’s star Chadwick Boseman will join Ta-Nehisi Coates, one of the nation’s leading black voices, onstage at the Apollo Theater for an of-the-moment conversation on Black Panther and its cultural significance. Coates is the current writer of the Black Panther print edition comics and helped shape the modern depiction of the fictional futuristic nation Wakanda in the film. Boseman plays the film’s titular character, T'Challa, who was also the first black superhero in the Marvel comic book franchise.

“We are delighted to welcome Chadwick and Ta-Nehisi to the Apollo to build upon the already-burgeoning conversation about this important film,” the theater’s executive producer Kamilah Forbes said in a statement. “The Apollo has always been an important convener for the Harlem community, and the cultural phenomenon around Black Panther is an incredibly relevant and rich topic for discussion that directly addresses the representation of black people in everyday media—something that is substantial not only for our Harlem neighborhood, but for our country at large.”

The event is hosted in collaboration with The Atlantic, and a number of tickets are reserved for a collection of Harlem community organizations that will host screenings of the movie at AMC Harlem 9 before the conversation. Tickets went on sale this morning—and sold out quick—but those who are interested in attending can sign up for notifications to be alerted when more seats become available.

