See butter carving, prize-winning livestock and celebrities at this year’s New York State Fair

Annual reminder that New York isn’t just a city, it’s a whole, wonderful state!

And if you’ve ever ventured out of the city so nice they named it twice, you’ve probably realized that so much of our wonderful area is farmland and agriculture as at the heart of what makes New York so special—all that farm-to-table produce at your favorite Manhattan spot has to come from somewhere.

To celebrate all the wonderful things that live and grow in New York State, the annual New York State Fair pops up in Syracuse at the end of every summer. Think butter carving, livestock competitions, squash the size of your Brooklyn one-bedroom, top talent headlining the stages and deep-fried everything.

It's a very good time. And if you're heading up north from the city, you can take advantage of direct Amtrak train service straight from midtown to the State Fair.

When is the NYS Fair?

The New York State Fair will run for 13 days in 2023. The full-day event kicks off on Wednesday, August 23, and runs through Monday, September 4. Operating hours are 9am - 11pm daily, with no re-entry permitted after 10pm.

When do tickets for New York State Fair go on sale?

New York State Fair tickets and prepaid parking go on sale on August 27 at 9am. Both can be purchased online.

How much are tickets?

Tickets to the New York State Fair are $6. People 65 years old and older, and children 12 years old and under are admitted for free every day. A $20 Frequent Fairgoer ticket allows daily access for all 13 days of the fair.

What’s the concert lineup?

The New York State Fair hosts at least two concerts a day at Chevy Court, with many family-friendly afternoon performances. This year's headliners include Salt-N-Pepa, Mary Lambert, Doechii, Quiet Riot, Bret Michaels, The Fray, Joywave, Foghat and many more artists.