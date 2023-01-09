See Cinderella en español at this show in Queens

The classic tale “Cinderella” is coming to the Queens this month, but there’s a twist: the performance is presented as a one-person puppet show in Spanish and English.

"Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story" will make audience members feel like they're part of the story in the intimate setting of The Studio at Queens Theatre on Sunday, January 22. It's the NYC debut for this family-friendly production by Austin-based Glass Half Full Theatre.

"Cenicienta" focuses on 10-year-old Belinda, who recreates the story of "Cinderella" using everyday objects like teapots and napkins while in the basement preparing for a party upstairs. The story tackles topics including cultural heritage, family and the power of language as Belinda confronts her stepmother and stepsisters while learning to embrace her love of poetry and stand up for herself.

The show was initially scheduled for a 2020 performance in Queens but was canceled because of the pandemic.

Photograph: Courtesy of Queens Theatre

"We're thrilled to finally welcome Glass Half Full Theatre's Cenicienta to Queens Theatre. It's been a long road," Dominic D'Andrea, Queens Theatre's director of community engagement, said in a press release. "It's exciting to have the opportunity to bring this vibrant and magical family show to our community after a tough few years. Our wish is for family audiences of all ages, languages, backgrounds and cultures to come together and experience a fresh take on a timeless tale. Nothing is more 'Queens' than that!"

The 45-minute show is recommended for ages 5-11 but promises to delight viewers of all ages. Performances will run at 1 and 3pm on Sunday, January 22; the 3pm show also offers American Sign Language interpretation.

Caroline Reck and Rupert Reyes wrote "Cenicienta" with original music composed by by Ammon Taylor. If you're looking for even more family fun, check out these videos of the show's creators explaining how to get into puppetry and bilingual performance.

Queens Theatre regularly presents performances and programs for the community. On the calendar for the year ahead: "The Monkey King," "The Beauty of Ballet," "El Otro Oz," "Back to MOMIX," "Eight Tales of Pedro" and "The Magic of Bill Blagg."

Tickets for Cenicienta are on sale now for $18/person. See it at Queens Theater on Sunday, January 22.