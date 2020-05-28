See completely empty NYC landmarks in this stunning video

Take in the stark emptiness—from the Oculus to Grand Central Station and Rockefeller Center.

As New York City slides into its third month of the shutdown, our stomping grounds—Grand Central Station, the Oculus, Times Square and Rockefeller Center—are left barren.

Sure, there may still be people out and about, but the sheer number of people that used to walk those areas is miniscule.

One photographer, Mingomatic, who lives on Long Island (and asked to be identified by his username), has been using drones and taking aerial shots from a helicopter, in addition to walking and driving around the city, to capture photos and video of a mostly-empty city since the beginning of this. You might remember his incredible video of NYC from above.

At the time, he told us he was surprised at "both sides of the spectrum" when it comes to social distancing.

"Sometimes, I'm surprised at how empty the streets are. You never see a lack of people in certain areas that you see now," he said. "In other cases, I was shocked to see how many people congregating and doing things like playing basketball."

In his newest video, he captures many of our city's famous landmarks completely empty as can be as they wait for us to return:

