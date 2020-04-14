This drone-shot video provides a breathtaking aerial view of an empty NYC

New Yorkers don't often get to see the city from high up, especially right now, but one freelance photographer took to the sky to produce a striking video of New York City.

Mingomatic, who lives on Long Island (and asked to be identified by his username), used drones and took aerial shots from a helicopter, in addition to walking and driving around the city, to capture mind-boggling photos and video of a mostly-empty city.

"I'm surprised at both sides of the spectrum when it comes to social distancing," he tells us. "Sometimes, I'm surprised at how empty the streets are. You never see a lack of people in certain areas that you see now. In other cases, I was shocked to see how many people [were] congregating and doing things like playing basketball."

RECOMMENDED: This stunning video shows NYC's busiest places left completely empty

The video took him a few weeks to shoot and complete, but it was something he felt needed to be captured.

"New York is a beautiful place that gets filmed and photographed quite often," he says. "So it is more unique to capture it from fresh angles and perspectives."

It's certainly a breathtaking view. Take a look:

Most popular on Time Out

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming more free performances every night this week

- New York’s top salons share advice on how to cut your hair at home

- Noise complaints are way up now that New Yorkers are working from home

- The five best Houseparty games to play with friends

- The best live theater to stream online