See free jazz, Latin and folk bands on the Brooklyn waterfront this summer

Enjoying live music outdoors is one of the many joys of summer in the city. And this recently announced lineup is totally free to enjoy.

Bushwick Inlet Park’s Summer Music Series just announced that programming will return to the Williamsburg Waterfront for a six-week lineup of free concerts. The series started in the summer of 2021, when the city was just starting to reemerge, especially outdoors.

Concerts take place at 86 Kent Avenue on the waterfront plaza of Bushwick Inlet Park with jazz, Caribbean, Latin and folk music performances will be held every Thursday at 6:30pm from June 22 — July 27.

This year’s music slate includes Tambor y Caña, JFA All-Stars, Bombayo, Juana Luna, Gerry Eastman & Friends, Jackson Lynch & Friends and more. Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park, Southside cultural organization, El Puente/CADRE and The Jazz Foundation of America helped curate and program the series.

The 5-acre portion of Bushwick Inlet Park at 86 Kent Ave is the ideal space for a pre-sunset serenade. It's on the shoreline of the East River, with access to the waterfront via the “Accidental Beach,” conceived by park design firm Starr Whitehouse. It's a calm space for New Yorkers to sit and view the skyline at golden hour, enjoy a picnic in the waterfront breeze, or explore the natural shoreline at low tide.

The concert series is just outside on the paved plaza at the river’s edge under a grove of trees, for optimal idyllic settings. It officially kicks off on Thursday, June 22 with a Solstice Celebration featuring Tambor y Caña. This group of Venezuelan musicians combines Afro-Venezuelan music with different styles. Originally a percussion ensemble, more musicians have joined to create a new sound, with a mission to spread the rhythms of Afro-Venezuelan music widely. Dancing is encouraged.