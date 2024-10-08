Unsuspecting 7 train riders on this beautiful Tuesday have come face to face with the one and only Grimace, the purple cartoonish mascot that McDonald’s introduced to the masses back in 1971.

It turns out that Grimace rode the city’s subway system (in a Grimace-wrapped train) departing Hudson Yards towards Citi Field ahead of the Mets’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Photograph: Angelo Canella/MTA

What’s the connection between the sports team and the fast food chain’s mascot? Clearly, you are not on social media: the character threw the first pitch at Citi Field during a June 12 Mets game that the team ended up winning.

What's more, the fortuitous pitch kicked off a Mets seven-win streak that not only helped Grimace go viral but convinced officials to install a purple seat at Citi Field in September. It is, indeed, Grimace's New York and we're all just living in it.

Photograph: David Steckel/MTA

“We saw so much social conversation where people were photoshopping Grimace’s face decal on the purple 7 subway train line,” said Amanda Mulligan, director of social media and influencer at McDonald’s, to the New York Times. “And so it felt perfect that we could bring some of that Grimace flavor into the commute for all of the Mets fans, knowing that everyone’s going to be riding the 7 train up to Citi Field. There might even be a surprise appearance from Grimace himself on the subway.”

Without further ado, here is the best video we found on the Internet today—courtesy of Grimace and his fans:

Grimace got a hero’s welcome on the 7 train pic.twitter.com/UTdSsW8T6y — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 8, 2024

We are, of course, obsessed with this whole story and are just about to rush to the next 7 train hoping to meet the icon in person. The only thing better than this would be a Mr. Met x Grimace crossover. Stay tuned!