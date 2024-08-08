See iconic movies in 70mm at the Paris Theater through the end of fall

The iconic Paris Theater, the sole-surviving single screen theater in Manhattan that is now owned by Netflix, officially reopened after the pandemic a year ago.

To celebrate its reopening anniversary, the cinema at 4 West 58th Street by Fifth Avenue is bringing bag its awesome "Big & Loud" screening series, featuring 70mm showings of a ton of iconic movies.

The event will kick off on August 23 and run through October 31, taking us right to Halloween.

You can browse through the full schedule of screenings right here and purchase tickets to whatever fits your fancy on this website.

Among the standout titles are Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 masterpiece, Vertigo; Martin Scorsese's The Last Waltz; the always-good Boogie Nights and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, by Steven Spielberg.

"The series [...] originally debuted in 2023 upon the historic Paris Theater's reopening to showcase its state-of-the-art technical upgrades, including a newly installed Dolby Atmos sound system and the technology to screen 70mm for the first time in fifteen years," reads an official press release. "With over 500 seats, Manhattan's last remaining single screen theater also became its largest Atmos cinema."

Lest you think the screenings will only appeal to true cinephiles, think again: there's quite nothing like catching a film the way the director meant for it to be seen, especially in such a legendary theater.

Speaking of its history, in case you're not familiar with the venue, you should know that the cinema opened back in September of 1948, when it showed art and foreign productions in their original languages. When the Ziegfeld Theater on 54th Street closed in January of 2016, the Paris Theater became the only destination of its kind in all of Manhattan—imbuing the space with even more meaning. In 2019, it was announced that the cinema was about to close until Netflix swooped in and saved the day. The streaming giant still operates the space today.