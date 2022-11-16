New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ivana Trump mansion
Photograph: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman/Modlin Group

See inside Ivana Trump's Upper East Side townhouse now on sale for over $25 million

One word: opulence.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Much has been said about the stunning five-story townhouse that Ivana Trump, who passed away back in July at the age of 73, lived in for three decades—and for good reason: the home, which Donald Trump's ex-wife bought for $2.5 million back in 1992, exudes opulence at every corner. 

Folks are now able to actually see inside of the Upper East Side mansion at 10 East 64th Street right by Central Park, as Trump's children—Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—have listed it for $26.5 million that will be split among them.

Although the 8,725-square-foot townhouse, currently a listing of both the Modlin Group and Douglas Elliman, is being shown with its former owner's furniture still in place (expect loads of gold and animal prints), there's a lot missing inside, including a proper kitchen. 

Here is what the home does boast, though: a Versailles-inspired dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking an interior private courtyard, a beautiful office complete with a gold fireplace, a total of five bedrooms, a huge basement with a contemporary Swedish sauna and a media room on the first floor. Talk about real estate porn.

Below, scroll through some photos from inside of the home:

Ivana Trump mansion
Photograph: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman/Modlin Group
Ivana Trump mansion
Photograph: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman/Modlin Group
Ivana Trump mansion
Photograph: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman/Modlin Group
Ivana Trump mansion
Photograph: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman/Modlin Group
Ivana Trump mansion
Photograph: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman/Modlin Group
Ivana Trump mansion
Photograph: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman/Modlin Group
Ivana Trump mansion
Photograph: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman/Modlin Group
Ivana Trump mansion
Photograph: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman/Modlin Group
Ivana Trump mansion
Photograph: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman/Modlin Group

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.