See inside New York's massive new LEGOLAND amusement park

The brand new theme park LEGOLAND NY—the third resort of its kind in the U.S.—is now open in Goshen, NY, just 60 miles (and 60 minutes) from NYC.

With thrilling rides and 15,000 LEGO models made up of over 30 million bricks, the colorful amusement park is a sprawling 150-acre sure to thrill both the young ones and LEGO fans of all ages.

Across the park, there are seven themed lands:

Brick Street: a celebration of the amazing things you can make with LEGOs, including a carousel, a motorcycle, a tiger and a zoo of animals.

Bricktopia: Guests can build anything with a boatload of bricks and test them out or pit them against each other in the robotic play center, or hop on DJ's Dizzy Disco Spin or hop aboard the DUPLO Train. There's also a LEGO Factory Adventure Ride that shows you what it's like to be a LEGO minifigure.

NINJAGO World: LEGO NINJAGO The Ride takes you into a monastery, where Master Wu teaches you the powers of the elements until you're ready to fight the Great Devourer. There's also Jay's Gravity Force Trainer that whirls you around and a ninja training camp.

LEGO Castle: Rides abound on this land with The Dragon and the Dragon's apprentice roller coasters, the Tower Climb Tournament and Merlin's Flying Machines.

LEGO City: Kids can get behind the wheel at Driving School or learn if they have the skills to be a firefighter at Fire Academy or ride around in a boat at Coast Guard Academy.

LEGO Pirates: It's all about a pirate's life in this land with the Anchor's Away! ride that'll toss you side to side, Rogue Riders, and Splash Battle.

Miniland: A massive panorama of animated, interactive LEGO-built cities from across the country will wow you. Here, you'll see the New York City skyline made entirely of bricks and featuring local landmarks the likes of Citifield, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty and more.

For those wanting to stay over, the resort's hotel opens in August with 250 themed rooms—LEGO Pirates, LEGO Kingdoms, LEGO Friends and LEGO NINJAGO—as well as 150 acres of "natural buffer around the resort" that will function as a "park within a park."

Tickets are available, starting at 69.99 for a day pass, at legoland.com.