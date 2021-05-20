It'll take you less than an hour to get there from Manhattan.

Here's a reason to head to Long Island: Empire Adventure Park just signed a 10-year lease for a 35,572-square-foot family entertainment center at Samanea New York, a mall in Westbury that is less than an hour-long drive from midtown Manhattan.

Construction on the property is still pretty far away—according to a press release, it'll kick off in January of 2022, with an expected opening date later that year—but that doesn't make us any less excited about the project.

According to the press release, the destination is Empire Adventure's very first and it will include "trampolines, ninja obstacle courses, a ropes course, climbing walls, augmented reality games" and "over ten safe and thrilling indoor attractions."

Although there are plenty of other amusement parks near New York City—from Coney Island's Deno's Wonder Wheel to Adventureland in Farmingdale and Splish Splash in Calverton—this new complex stands out given its sheer size, which can accommodate a slew of other businesses sure to tickle New Yorkers' fancy. In fact, the 38 acres of space are also home to the Cheesecake Factory, Dave & Busters, Leon Banilivi Rugs, Fortunoff Backyard Store and Bloomingdale's Furniture Outlet, among others—which means you can spend an entire day on the premises, eating your heart out, shopping and enjoying some family time.

While waiting for the new space to open, there are a ton of other awesome things that your family can enjoy doing this year in New York. Little Island, a new floating park on the Hudson River, officially opens this week, while the long-awaited LEGOLAND New York Resort is gearing up for its debut as well. The kids might, perhaps, prefer to spend the day at the Museum of Natural History's completely redesigned Allison and Roberto Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals, which will welcome visitors inside 11,000 square feet of space housing roughly 5,000 pieces from 95 countries.

Clearly, there's loads to do in town. Here's to doing it all in due time.