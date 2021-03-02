See inside that famous 'Moonstruck' townhouse in Brooklyn Heights

And if you've got a few million bucks saved up... you can actually buy it.

Diehard Cher fans (please make sure to follow the star on Twitter), NYC-based-film devotees and real estate hunters, listen up: that iconic Brooklyn Heights townhouse heavily featured in iconic New York film Moonstruck is now on the market for the first time in over a decade. The price tag? A mere $12,850,000. You know, chump change.

Found at 19 Cranberry Street, the location starred as the Castorini family home, where Loretta and her parents lived in the movie.

According to the StreetEasy listing, the 4-story home boasts 30 windows, over 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 30 windows, a garden and gated parking. A ton of recent renovations include new infrastructural systems, restored ironwork, new windows, original marble fireplace mantles, a cellar with a second laundry area, an excavated gym and a wine cellar, a butler's pantry, antique cabinetry sourced from a mansion in Ohio and re-engineered with German soft-close hardware and a kitchen that any chef would pay big bucks for. The latter features a professional wood-burning oven, an 8-burner and 3-oven custom Lacanche range, Gaggenau refrigeration, freezer columns and dishwashers. Suddenly, the staggering price of the property makes sense to us.

The listing also gives us a glimpse into the New York real estate world. In 2008, this exact home sold for close to $4 million by Edwards Rullman, an architect that owned the property for over 50 years. Back then, Rullman himself told the New York Times that "we got 100 times what we paid for it back in 1961." Today, the current owners are asking for more than three times what they originally shelled out for it.

As iconic and defining of the film as the house is, we should mention that the location isn't the only New York City spot to have made it on tape. Cammareri Bakery in Carroll Gardens was also featured, as was the fictional restaurant Grand Ticino in the West Village.

Although we clearly can't afford the home, nobody is stopping us from taking a (virtual) tour of both the inside and outside of the space by browsing through these images:

Photograph: StreetEasy

Photograph: StreetEasy

Photograph: StreetEasy

Photograph: StreetEasy

Photograph: StreetEasy

Photograph: Evan Joseph/StreetEasy

Photograph: StreetEasy

Photograph: Evan Joseph/StreetEasy

Photograph: StreetEasy

Photograph: Evan Joseph/StreetEasy

Most popular on Time Out

- A giant outdoor performing arts center is opening at Lincoln Center this April

- Step into Van Gogh’s paintings at this immersive exhibition coming to NYC

- This is the #1 amenity New Yorkers want in their apartments

- Upcoming concert announced at NYC’s newly reopened Madison Square Garden

- The best things to do in NYC this week

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.