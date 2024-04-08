See inside the brand-new Levain Bakery in the Flatiron District

There's a new Levain bakery in town—the 14th store of its kind in the United States, to be precise.

Now welcoming diners at 2 West 18th Street by Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District, the destination boasts the sort of “Levain aura” that New Yorkers have come to love since the very first bakery opened on the Upper West Side back in 1995.

At the new shop, guests are encouraged to indulge in a novel limited-edition Black & White Chocolate Chip Cookie that will be available on site only through mid-May. Beautiful to look at, the treat also tastes delicious: it is made with dark cocoa, semi-sweet chocolate chips and white chocolate chunks. Basically, a cocoa party in your mouth.

Photograph: Courtesy of Levain Bakery

“To celebrate our first New York opening in four years, we knew we had to do something extra special, which is what brought us to developing our Black & White Chocolate Chip cookie, our own unique take on the iconic NYC treat, giving a subtle nod to Levain’s New York City heritage,” Levain Bakery founders Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald said in an official statement.

The treat will be available online for nationwide shipping starting April 15 through mid-May—just in case you want to stock some extra cookies in your freezer (smart!).

The bakery's dedication to the essence of a New York identity has been part of what propelled the founding duo to start the business in the '90s. As fans of the now-iconic chain know, Weekes and McDonald started baking six-ounce cookies made with simple, high-quality ingredients as a post-race treat when they were training for triathlons. They began selling the dessert and, after noticing how quickly they would sell out, decided to open a small bread shop on West 74th Street. The rest, as they say, is history.