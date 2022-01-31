See inside the fabulously revamped LaGuardia Airport

The sleek Terminal B was even named best new airport in the world by UNESCO.

It took six long years, but LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B overhaul is now officially complete. Thankfully, the results look phenomenal. (We dare say it was even worth the wait.)

Who can ever forget the disaster that flying out of New York's D-list airport always entailed? The $4 billion revamp hopes to change that, having basically completely replaced the old terminal for a stunning new one.

Travelers will get to revel in the 1.35 million square feet of space that play host to 40 retail spaces, two sky bridges, a parking garage for 3,000 cars and a total of 35 gates. We told you it was going to be fabulous.

"The transformation of LaGuardia airport into a world-class destination that is internationally recognized for its beauty is an integral part of our bold vision for a new era in New York," said Governor Kathy Hochul at a press conference announcing the wrapping-up of the long-awaited-for renovation. "The completion of this $4 billion project will help provide a brand new passenger experience for everyone traveling through Terminal B, easing connections and creating lasting impressions. Congratulations to all who made today's milestone possible as we continue creating a whole new LaGuardia airport worthy of New York."

And that's not all! LaGuardia is poised to become even more "with-the-times" as work on Terminals C and D has yet to be completed. New Yorkers will likely be stunned by the modern facility scheduled to open in the spring to replace the old spaces.

We're clearly not the only ones excited about the airport's new look as UNESCO officially named LaGuardia the best new airport in the world back in December.

Just eight years ago, now-President Joe Biden (rightfully) compared the hub to "some third-world country." We wonder how he feels about it now.

Here are some photos of the newly revamped space:

Photograph: Jeff Goldberg

Photograph: Jeff Goldberg

Photograph: Jeff Goldberg

Photograph: Courtesy of Port Authority