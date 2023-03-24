See inside the first-ever Kith store in Williamsburg

Streetwear mecca Kith has officially invaded Williamsburg.

Photograph: Courtesy of Kith

The company's newest location just opened at 25 Kent Avenue by North 12th Street, the second one of its kind in Brooklyn following the debut of the flagship at 233 Flatbush Avenue near the Barclays Center back in 2015.

Shoppers can expect the brand's usual offerings to greet them right upon entry, starting with the signature Kith Treats bar serving instantly recognizable ice cream swirls, milkshakes and bowls—plus a yet-to-be-announced exclusive menu item to celebrate the opening of the new store.

The shop also carries Kith's in-house and ready-to-wear apparel line, accessories, plus footwear for men, women and kids.

Speaking of shoes, founder/CEO/creative director Ronnie Fieg has joined forces with Adidas Originals and Clarks Originals to create an entirely new and unique silhouette in three distinct colorways to commemorate the launch of the location.

“The upper is comprised of the classic Adidas Samba silhouette reimagined in Clarks Originals signature suede, along with Clarks iconic crepe midsole and outsole,” reads an official press release. “The design is complete with a leather heel lining and Ronnie Fieg, Adidas and Clarks tri-branding on the tongue, tonal leather sock liner, fobs and box.”

Decor-wise, the company's classic brick aesthetic reigns supreme and can be clearly seen across the locally-made, solid oakwood dome featuring a custom-fabricated chandelier of three concentric circles that sits in the middle of the store. The changing rooms, on the other hand, are built with Venetian plaster and covered with the brand's logo wallpaper.

“My family and I moved to Williamsburg in 2017 and I fell in love with the neighborhood,” Fieg said in an official statement. “The restaurants, the shops, the people, and the atmosphere make it a very special area in New York and were all factors in us moving our brand HQ there in 2021. It’s my home, our team’s home, and it only made sense for us to make it a home for our community.”

We'll be honest: we can't think of a more Kith-appropriate neighborhood than Williamsburg.