See inside the futuristic Google flagship store in NYC

"Hey Google, what does your new flagship store look like?"

Now you can Google it IRL.

Over the summer, Google opened its flagship store on Ninth Avenue in Chelsea upping its retail game to offer its own version of the Apple Store and Microsoft Experience Center.

The new destination allows customers to browse through a selection of Google products while also consulting with experts to potentially troubleshoot an issue or discuss future purchases. New Yorkers can also place online orders and pick them up at the brick-and-mortar shop.

The space is meant to be warm and inviting and provide new ways to experience Google through its phones, displays, speakers, wearables and more. When you enter, you see a 17-foot-tall circular glass structure called the "Google Imagination Space" that has interactive screens with rotating exhibits.

It started with an experience built around Google Translate—when you speak in the exhibit, you'll see a real-time translation of your speech into 24 languages simultaneously and learn how this all happens.

You can also try out Nest in a simulated living room, play games on Stadia and try out Pixel's newest camera in low-light, too.

Take a look below at photos of inside the new Google store:

Photograph: courtesy Google

Photograph: courtesy Google

Photograph: courtesy Google

The Google Store is now open at 76 Ninth Avenue, Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 11am-7pm.