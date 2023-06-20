New York
A view of the pool at the Chelsea Piers Brooklyn launch party at Chelsea Piers Field House Brooklyn on June 17, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
Photograph: By Johnny Nunez

See inside the massive new Chelsea Piers Field House Brooklyn

It even includes a specialized ninja and parkour center.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
A massive new sports facility opened this weekend in Brooklyn, but it's different than any other. It features two indoor soccer fields, an Olympic-level gymnastics training center, a warm water learn-to-swim pool and even a specialized ninja and parkour center.

The family-friendly Chelsea Piers Field House Brooklyn is now open in Prospect Heights at 601 Dean Street. We got a first look at the 60,000-square-foot state-of-the-art space. 

With programming for all ages, the facility's welcoming for both kids and adults.

Five children in gymnastics outfits pose for a photo.
Photograph: Courtesy of Chelsea Piers Field House

There's a junior multi-sport center designed specifically for preschoolers to learn basketball, tennis, pickleball and tee ball. The 1,400-square-foot learn-to-swim pool is four feet deep all around, helping kids feel comfortable and safe while they gain confidence in the water and learn the basics of stroke techniques. A variety of summer camps are on offer, along with after-school and weekend classes. Kids will also love the deep foam pits in the gymnastics center. 

"The deep foam pits in the gym are like a magnet for the little ones," Chief Operating Officer Jessie Betts Dreyfuss said in a statement. "Our pits are especially fun because you can launch into them from our tumble track, trampoline, vault, or our rope swing."

A mural at the new Chelsea Piers Field House.
Photograph: By Johnny Nunez

You don’t have to be a member to get in on the fitness fun. Anybody can sign up for any program. For those interested in membership, a family membership costs $50/month, which includes a 10% discount off programs, seven-day early class registration, exclusive access to weekly Family Member Open Swim sessions, a new member gift box and more.  

Guests attend the Chelsea Piers Brooklyn launch party at Chelsea Piers Field House Brooklyn on June 17, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
Photograph: By Johnny Nunez

The youth sports facility opened next door to a new Chelsea Piers Fitness location (at 645 Dean Street), where adults can expect more than 100 weekly fitness classes, as well as specialty workshops, personal training, adult leagues and community events. 

A girl practices gymnastics on a balance beam during the Chelsea Piers Brooklyn Launch Party.
Photograph: By Johnny Nunez

