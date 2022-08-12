New York
Aman
Photograph: Robert Rieger

See inside the most expensive hotel in NYC

Aman has officially taken over Fifth Avenue.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
There's no shortage of fancy hotels in New York but a new one has rapidly become the most sought-after reservation in town.

Boasting a total of 83 suites, Aman is a new hotel that just opened within the Crown Building at 750 Fifth Avenue by 57th Street despite still being half-way under construction.

There's a lot to dissect here, starting from the price of each room—around $4,200 per night when looking at the most economical options. 

The amenities will make your head spin, including a wraparound terrace on the 14th floor offering year-round dining opportunities, two signature restaurants (Italian dining concept Arva and Japanese eatery Nama) and a jazz club hosting daily live performances. 

The Aman spa is deserving of its very own essay: sprawled over three floors, the destination features an indoor 20-meter pool, ten treatment rooms, fitness facilities and two Spa Houses. According to an official press release, "these private [areas] comprise a spacious double treatment room, sauna and steam rooms complemented by hot and cold plunge pools and an outdoor terrace with cabana, daybed and fireplace."

You'll basically never want to leave. 

In addition to the hotel suites, those who wish (and have endless amounts of money) will also be able to buy 22 Aman-branded private residences on the top floors of the building. You can just imagine how much those will cost you.

This is actually the third Aman hotel to open in the United States, the other two being in Wyoming and Utah. Expect Aman Miami Beach to open in 2024 and Aman Beverly Hills to launch in 2026. Clearly, there is a demand for the ultra-luxe experience.

Without further ado, check out some photos from what has been deemed to be the most expensive hotel in New York City:

Aman
Photograph: Robert Rieger
Aman
Photograph: Robert Rieger
Aman
Photograph: Robert Rieger
Aman
Photograph: Robert Rieger
Aman
Photograph: Robert Rieger
Aman
Photograph: Robert Rieger
Aman
Photograph: Robert Rieger
Aman
Photograph: Robert Rieger
Aman
Photograph: Robert Rieger

