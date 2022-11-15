See inside the much-anticipated new Primark that's opening on Long Island this week

Exactly a year ago, super affordable international brand Primark announced the imminent opening of three new locations in the New York area. We are delighted to report that the chain will officially celebrate the launch of its new store at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City on Long Island this upcoming Thursday, November 17, in the space that was formerly occupied by Bloomingdale's Furniture.

The pretty massive, 64,854-square-foot store will feature Primark's usual selection of womenswear, menswear, kidswear, health and beauty products, activewear and homeware.

The appeal of the offerings to a New York audience is very clear to the brand itself, which signed two additional leases in the region, one at Jamaica Avenue in Queens and another one in Green Acres, Nassau County. The international chain also debuted a 57,900-square-foot store at Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn back in 2018.

Expansion efforts are going global as well: Primark announced over 10 new stores in the works all around the world, hitting countries like Ireland, Italy, the Czech Republic and Spain, among others. Talk about going big or going home.

As a refresher, Primark was born Penney's back in 1969 in Dublin, Ireland, where the chain still operates 36 stores under that moniker despite the 400 shops officially dubbed Primark that are currently in operation across Europe and the United Kingdom.

Below, check out some photos from the 14th location in the United States, Primark Roosevelt Field:

Photograph: Jim Sulley

Photograph: Jim Sulley

Photograph: Jim Sulley

Photograph: Jim Sulley

Photograph: Jim Sulley