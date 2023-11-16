First look at the brand new Eataly opening in Soho

Over a month ago, we learned that popular giant Italian food hall Eataly had plans to expand into Soho. Now, we know that the culinary destination will officially open its third location in New York City at 200 Lafayette Street by Broome Street on November 25 at noon.

Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

Spanning nearly 20,000 square feet, the new destination will be home to the same sorts of Italian products that populate other Eataly addresses. It will also feature a restaurant and a café, both of which will be open all day long.

At the restaurant, guests will get to look through a pasta section and choose from a variety of fresh handmade options. Make sure to also try the Piedmontese tajarin al tartufo bianco, served with table-side shaved truffle from Alba, and the fornello Pugliese, a Pugliese-style skewer of meats with sides. A list of over 300 Italian wines will beckon as well, ideal to wash all that food down with.

Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

The café, on the other hand, "is designed to be a daily ritual, serving espresso and cappucino" for a truly authentic Italian experience, reads an official press release. Pastries made in house daily and iconic Roman-style pizza pies will also be on offer alongside cocktails and glasses of wine.

The market section of the food hall, which is what many agree differentiates the destination from other culinary go-tos around town, cured meats, seafood and more.

"Eataly embodies in its DNA the authentic Italian culinary culture and lifestyle and our goal is to continue building our love story with the North America community, especially with this opening in a magical city that has welcomed us from the beginning," said Tommaso Brusò, CEO of Eataly North America, in an official statement.

Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

The pretty revolutionary Italian food hall concept first debuted in Torino, Italy, back in 2007. Eataly first made its way stateside in 2010, with the opening of its flagship location in the Flatiron District. Since then, the market has expanded to include a Financial District address and, now, another one in Soho.

Although no official announcement has yet been made, we have a feeling that the Eataly team's efforts at growth are only beginning—and we're here for that.