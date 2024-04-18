See inside the new Mets store at CitiField

The new store is twice the size of its predecessor.

This month, the Mets inaugurated a new gift shop at Citi Field stadium in Queens. Bigger, shinier and with more merch than eer before, the store became a fan favorite of the opening season last week.

At 10,000 square feet, the destination in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda is 50% bigger than its predecessor, boasting higher ceilings and a hanging 12-foot sculpture created by Brooklyn-based artist Michael Murphy that changes appearance. It either say “Mets” or presents the team’s “NY” logo, depending on where are looking at it from.

Shoppers will also notice a ton more buying options, specifically within the women's category. In a space that once had 12 shirts on display, folks will get to gaze at 52 different ones, per the New York Times.

Photograph: Courtesy of Citi Field

The 3,000 baseballs exhibited add character and flair to a shop that now boasts twice the number of staff members as its previous iteration.

The Mets collaborated with some of the biggest sports brands to create the new items, including Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Pro Standard, Tommy Bahama and many others, per the store’s website.

Photograph: Courtesy of Citi Field

Also of note is a new, modern self-checkout system that allows fans to get back to the stadium quickly after their purchase.

Photograph: Courtesy of Citi Field

Luckily, you don’t have to wait until a game to check out the shopping mecca: the store is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm.

On game days, the hours will vary. Can't make it in at all? Worry not: you can fill out a form to have items shipped to you.