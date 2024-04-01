Sure, we love baseball season for all of the athletic excellence happening on the field, but really, one big reason we take ourselves out to a ballgame every year is the great stadium snacks. Now that Opening Day has officially ushered in Major League Baseball season on Thursday, March 28, Citi Field is celebrating the return of America’s favorite pastime with an all-star lineup of brand-new food vendors.

The New York Mets' home ballpark has some of the best mid-game grub in the country—USA Today readers recently ranked Citi Field as the best stadium in Major League Baseball for food ahead of the 2024 season—and it looks like this year's food-and-beverage bill is no exception.

The 2024 season will see culinary additions from Prince Street Pizza (original cheese, Spicy Spring), Nixtamal NYC (birria tacos, esquites corn), Wok N' Roll (fried rainbow-cookie "egg roll"), Big Mozz mozzarella sticks, Tea and Milk (Brown Sugar Thai Tea, Strawberry Tea Lemonade), Gyro Jimmy’s Greek Grill (beef and lamb gyros, sweet loukoumades), Glaze Donuts and Keith's Grill (a guac-loaded Mexican Burger, a pastrami-and-pretzel 108 Burger).

Those will join annual crowd favorites like Shake Shack's Bases Loaded BBQ Burger, along with returning vendors such as Pig Beach, Takumi Taco and Empanada Mama. One food station will spotlight the stadium's home borough with a rotating list of Queens-based vendors throughout baseball season.

Citi Field is also teaming up with three new celebrity chefs this year: Adam Richman, Anne Burrell and Judy Joo. At Adam Richman’s Burger Hall of Fame, Mets fans can enjoy primo patties like a Jucy Lucy burger stuffed with American cheese and sautéed onions and a French onion soup-inspired version served with au jus. Anne Burrell’s Italian Eats will dole out madcap Italian-American fare like a garlic bread chicken parm hero and loaded pepperoni chips. And fly over to Joo's Seoul Bird for some killer Korean fried chicken sold by the bucket (with chili chicken sauce, pickled daikon and fries).

Check out a sneak peek at the 2024 Citi Field food lineup below: