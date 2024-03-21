See inside the new Oyster Bar at P.J. Clarke's on the Hudson

Only local oysters are served here.

Photograph: Courtesy of Oyster Bar at P.J. Clarke's on the Hudson

A renowned New York destination for burgers, P.J. Clarke's is officially entering the seafood game with the Oyster Bar at P.J. Clarke's on the Hudson, an extension of their Brookfield Place location at 250 Vesey Street.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Oyster Bar at P.J. Clarke's on the Hudson

Executive chef Michael DeFonzo helms a program that highlights locally sourced seafood (East Coast oysters only) served any which way—crudo! Wood oven grilled! Sauced! Freshly shucked!—in a 1,890-square-foot space featuring nautical-inspired decor pieces, leather tufted barstools and, of course, the company's signature banquette.

Menu highlights include a black bass ceviche served with hot orange tiger's milk, sweet corn and pepper; beer and bacon roasted little necks with tomatoes and lemon prepared in the wood-fire stone oven; and a slew of raw bar items accompanied by sauces and garnishes.

Expect bar offerings to skew on the traditional, sharing menu space with P.J. Clarke's signature Bartender's Bloody Mary, which has been served since 1884 with olives, a wedge of lemon, lime, and a stalk of celery.

Given the location of the eatery, expect wonderful views of Lady Liberty and the Hudson River to add a touch of romanticism and beauty to the delicious experience.

Below, check out a few photos from the new space:

Photograph: Ashley Sears

Photograph: Ashley Sears